Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 922,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,605. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$71.78 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.09.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

