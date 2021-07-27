CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 266,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,049. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

