CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CANL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,614. CannLabs has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

