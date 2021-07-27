CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CANL remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,614. CannLabs has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About CannLabs
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.