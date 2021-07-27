Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 422,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,723 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

