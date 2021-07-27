Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.10. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 156 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.
About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
