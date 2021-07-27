Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $19.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $11,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $4,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

