CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 375,033 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.18.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.19.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.