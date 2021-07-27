Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 391,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $458.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

