Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $249.06. 210,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

