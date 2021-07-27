Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 32,184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,741. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.