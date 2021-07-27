Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 88,322 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 800,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

