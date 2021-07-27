Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 878,967 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 878,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,666,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.22% of The Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 191,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,135. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

