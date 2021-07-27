Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 20,526 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 396,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

