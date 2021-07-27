Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 216,819 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.