Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 39,252 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. 125,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,691. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

