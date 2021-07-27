Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 9,925 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

