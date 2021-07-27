Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

