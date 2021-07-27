Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 111,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.77 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.