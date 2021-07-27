Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

