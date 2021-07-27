Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ares Capital by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 73,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 34,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

