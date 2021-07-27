Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

UPS traded down $17.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.46. 544,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

