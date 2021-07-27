Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $317.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,626. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.