Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $42.60 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $42,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $147.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.73.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

