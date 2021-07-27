Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 493,597 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1,066.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,597 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. 187,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

