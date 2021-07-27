Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.41. 54,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,547. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

