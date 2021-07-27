Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 72,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,024. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.