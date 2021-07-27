Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 4,053 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

ETN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

