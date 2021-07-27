Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 91,891 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $132.49. 222,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,004. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

