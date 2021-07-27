Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.23). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,063,785 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

