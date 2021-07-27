Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.73

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.