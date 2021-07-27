Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.76 ($0.65). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 504,994 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.74. The firm has a market cap of £34.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Carclo alerts:

In other Carclo news, insider Phil White bought 19,136 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.