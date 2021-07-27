Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 4.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 11,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 70,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

