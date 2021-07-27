CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 6.14 $77.55 million $0.75 38.56 Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.48 -$311.87 million $0.55 44.36

CarGurus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.43% 26.11% 18.95% Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CarGurus and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 5 0 2.56 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CarGurus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.