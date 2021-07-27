Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 46,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The company has a market cap of $658.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

