Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $658.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

