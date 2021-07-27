Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.55 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Carry has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $64.66 million and $9.55 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.