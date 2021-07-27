Castlight Health (CSLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

