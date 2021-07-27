Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

