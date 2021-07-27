Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 104,505 shares.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

