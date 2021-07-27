CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,115,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,158,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About CBD of Denver
