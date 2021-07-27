CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,115,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,158,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

