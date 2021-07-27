CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.