CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.08

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and traded as high as $52.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.