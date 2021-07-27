Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.10 ($8.35). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.85 ($8.06), with a volume of 23,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

