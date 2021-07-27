CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $191,263.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $191,263.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

