Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.39. 175,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 224,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.