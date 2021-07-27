Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 593.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CMXC remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 76,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,591. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26.
Cell MedX Company Profile
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.