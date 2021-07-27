Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 593.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMXC remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 76,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,591. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

