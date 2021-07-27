Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 1,191.1% from the June 30th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemtrex by 354.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

CETX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.