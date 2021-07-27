Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 137.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

