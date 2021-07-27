Centamin (CEY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centamin (LON: CEY):

7/23/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centamin stock traded up GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.94 ($1.34). 4,674,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,733. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.91. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

