Centaur Hits 1-Day Volume of $641,598.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $641,598.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

